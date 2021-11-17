Fei Protocol Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and approximately $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei Protocol coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00071037 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00070963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.00 or 0.00092462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.43 or 1.00238477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.92 or 0.07090832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fei Protocol

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

