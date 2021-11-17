Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ferrexpo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ferrexpo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:FEEXF remained flat at $$4.11 during trading hours on Wednesday. 61 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972. Ferrexpo has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $7.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.56.

Ferrexpo Plc engages in mining, processing, and selling of iron ore pellets to the steel industry. It holds interests in the Poltava Mining, Yeristovo Mining, and Belanovo Mining. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

