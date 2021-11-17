Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.24.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FRRVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Ferrovial alerts:

Ferrovial stock opened at $30.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. Ferrovial has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrovial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrovial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.