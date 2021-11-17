FG New America Acquisition Corp. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for FG New America Acquisition in a research note issued on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FG New America Acquisition’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $91.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.66 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FG New America Acquisition from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of FG New America Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.00. FG New America Acquisition has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $11.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in FG New America Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 53,993 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,679,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,785,000.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

