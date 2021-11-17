FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Trading Up 9%

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF)’s share price was up 9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 21,401 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 20,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBMBF)

FIBRA Macquarie México operates as real estate investment trust. Its objective is to targeting the industrial, office and retail real estate opportunities. The firm focuses on stabilized income-producing properties. The company was founded on September 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

