Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) Holdings Trimmed by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,916 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF alerts:

Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF stock opened at $22.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (BATS:FGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.