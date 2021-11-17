Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.07 and last traded at $25.08. Approximately 62,499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 673% from the average daily volume of 8,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new position in Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPFD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 3.33% of Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.