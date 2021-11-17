FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Catherine Eva Spear Sells 89,060 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 89,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total transaction of $3,053,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Catherine Eva Spear also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00.

Shares of FIGS stock traded down $1.75 on Wednesday, reaching $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,198,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,907. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.79. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIGS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FIGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,170,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,974,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,208,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,010,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,004,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

