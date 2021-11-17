Filecash (FIC) Trading 9.9% Lower This Week

Filecash (CURRENCY:FIC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 17th. Filecash has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $74,984.00 worth of Filecash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecash coin can currently be bought for $0.0567 or 0.00000095 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Filecash has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00068806 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00070603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.10 or 0.00091845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,418.61 or 1.00711019 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.21 or 0.06991270 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecash Coin Profile

Filecash’s total supply is 1,995,952,416 coins and its circulating supply is 25,718,348 coins. Filecash’s official Twitter account is @filecashglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Filecash is https://reddit.com/r/Filecash

Buying and Selling Filecash

