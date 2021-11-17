Financial Comparison: MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) versus PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT)

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) and MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and MEI Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics $380.77 million 7.46 -$438.16 million ($6.48) -6.20 MEI Pharma $25.53 million 12.80 -$50.58 million ($0.66) -4.39

MEI Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MEI Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of MEI Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of MEI Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MEI Pharma has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PTC Therapeutics and MEI Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics 1 3 6 0 2.50 MEI Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00

PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $54.13, indicating a potential upside of 34.64%. MEI Pharma has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 279.31%. Given MEI Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MEI Pharma is more favorable than PTC Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares PTC Therapeutics and MEI Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics -92.43% -169.13% -21.70% MEI Pharma -172.03% -100.10% -25.91%

Summary

MEI Pharma beats PTC Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart W. Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome. Its pipeline also consists of ME-401, an oral PI3K delta inhibitor; Voruciclib, an oral CDK inhibitor; and ME-344, a mitochondrial inhibitor. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

