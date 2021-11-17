Financial Survey: GlassBridge Enterprises (GLAE) and Its Rivals

GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS: GLAE) is one of 73 public companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare GlassBridge Enterprises to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GlassBridge Enterprises N/A -721.86% -110.15% GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors 31.27% 29.56% 13.65%

This table compares GlassBridge Enterprises and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio GlassBridge Enterprises $500,000.00 -$62.30 million 0.00 GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors $2.37 billion $248.45 million 42.11

GlassBridge Enterprises’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than GlassBridge Enterprises. GlassBridge Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

GlassBridge Enterprises has a beta of 3.27, indicating that its share price is 227% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GlassBridge Enterprises’ rivals have a beta of 1.24, indicating that their average share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for GlassBridge Enterprises and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GlassBridge Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A GlassBridge Enterprises Competitors 661 3091 3314 123 2.40

As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 1.31%. Given GlassBridge Enterprises’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe GlassBridge Enterprises has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of GlassBridge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

GlassBridge Enterprises rivals beat GlassBridge Enterprises on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

GlassBridge Enterprises Company Profile

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts. The Sports Technology Platform segment enables institutional investors to invest in securities tied to uncorrelated assets with attractive yields and the potential for equity-like returns backed by assets that participate in an industry that has thrived for decades through multiple business cycles. The company was founded in March 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

