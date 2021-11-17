Financial Survey: Lightbridge (LTBR) and Its Competitors

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR) is one of 53 publicly-traded companies in the “Management consulting services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Lightbridge to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Lightbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Lightbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Management consulting services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Lightbridge has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lightbridge’s rivals have a beta of 2.24, indicating that their average stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lightbridge and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightbridge 0 0 0 0 N/A Lightbridge Competitors 162 661 961 21 2.47

As a group, “Management consulting services” companies have a potential upside of 3.45%. Given Lightbridge’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lightbridge has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Lightbridge and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightbridge N/A -81.96% -73.05% Lightbridge Competitors -32.21% -14.09% -5.83%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lightbridge and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lightbridge N/A -$14.42 million -4.82 Lightbridge Competitors $1.74 billion $102.69 million 20.24

Lightbridge’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Lightbridge. Lightbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lightbridge rivals beat Lightbridge on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

