Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF) fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 752,444 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 802,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fire & Flower in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.85 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Fire & Flower alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$220.10 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$43.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$46.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Fire & Flower Company Profile (TSE:FAF)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.