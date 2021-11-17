First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) Insider Sells $656,450.90 in Stock

First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA) insider Joseph K. Jaeger sold 34,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $656,450.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FA traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 56,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,902. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.29. First Advantage Co. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Research analysts predict that First Advantage Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on First Advantage from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First Advantage from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in First Advantage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in First Advantage in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

