First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $233.19

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $233.19 and traded as low as $232.00. First National Bank Alaska shares last traded at $236.76, with a volume of 309 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.03 and a 200-day moving average of $233.19. The stock has a market cap of $749.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $12.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. First National Bank Alaska’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.23%.

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

