First National Financial (FN) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of First National Financial (TSE: FN) recently:

10/28/2021 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$49.00 to C$47.50.

10/27/2021 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$54.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$50.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2021 – First National Financial was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a C$46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$54.00.

10/27/2021 – First National Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

FN opened at C$44.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.87. First National Financial Co. has a 52-week low of C$36.97 and a 52-week high of C$53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 12.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.89.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 534 shares of First National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$46.90 per share, with a total value of C$25,042.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,569,145 shares in the company, valued at C$354,962,623.92.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

