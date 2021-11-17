First National of Nebraska (OTCMKTS:FINN) Sets New 12-Month High at $14,000.00

First National of Nebraska, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14,000.00 and last traded at $14,000.00, with a volume of 8 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13,750.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13,867.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13,474.24.

First National of Nebraska Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FINN)

First National of Nebraska, Inc is a multi-state holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through its subsidiaries in different states which also operates and provides banking and financial services. The company was founded on August 27, 1968 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

