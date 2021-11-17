First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 5,866 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 111,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of UMH Properties worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at $51,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 11.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at $6,314,413.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,000 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $45,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

UMH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Shares of NYSE UMH opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.29). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.92%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

