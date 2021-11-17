First Trust Advisors LP Acquires New Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,986,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,620,000 after purchasing an additional 201,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 740,900 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 507,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 190,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Owl Rock Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.45. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $269.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.50%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.