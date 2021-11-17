First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) by 28.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,970 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Columbia Property Trust worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 244.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,073,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,669,000 after acquiring an additional 761,736 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 248.1% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 759,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,201,000 after acquiring an additional 541,034 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Property Trust during the second quarter worth $5,993,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 28.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,098,000 after acquiring an additional 341,062 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,322,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,005,000 after acquiring an additional 262,103 shares during the period. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CXP opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.12 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CXP shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $19.30 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.01.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

