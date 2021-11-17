First Trust Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Black Knight by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,676,000 after buying an additional 164,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151,443 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 13.9% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,911,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,029,000 after purchasing an additional 354,863 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the period. Finally, Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter valued at $185,043,000. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

BKI opened at $75.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 61.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $95.74.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

