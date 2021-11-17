First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of AtriCure worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AtriCure by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after acquiring an additional 819,636 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 15.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,626,000 after buying an additional 387,101 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AtriCure by 36.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after buying an additional 274,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AtriCure by 40.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter worth $11,117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock opened at $76.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.93 and a 12-month high of $89.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.61 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATRC. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

In other AtriCure news, CFO Angela L. Wirick sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $47,747.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,905 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

