First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,986 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Papa John’s International worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,732,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,800,000 after purchasing an additional 90,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,505,000 after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,136,000 after purchasing an additional 90,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 620,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,831,000 after purchasing an additional 37,141 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded Papa John’s International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $129.31 on Wednesday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of -315.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.25.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -341.46%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.