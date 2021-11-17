First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.21 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 81.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,198 in the last three months. 2.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $210.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.37. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.65 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $160.28 and a 200-day moving average of $150.21.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLAB. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.15.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

