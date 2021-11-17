First Trust Advisors LP Increases Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.90.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.