First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.04 Million in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIGR. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of UP Fintech by 584.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $38.50.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.23 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

