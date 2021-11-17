First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.23 Million in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,227,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of VLUE opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.72 and a 200-day moving average of $104.68.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.