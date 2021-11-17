First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 749,893 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,787,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,847,689,000 after purchasing an additional 741,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,875,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,235,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,790,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,769,000 after purchasing an additional 635,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,734,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,095,000 after purchasing an additional 322,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,131,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,255,000 after acquiring an additional 966,499 shares during the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $77.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.06%.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Credit Suisse Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.