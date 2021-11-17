First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,022 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMTC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 46.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 438,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,245,000 after acquiring an additional 139,981 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $882,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 308,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Semtech in the first quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 1-year low of $57.97 and a 1-year high of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 66.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.18.

In other news, VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.