First Trust Advisors LP Makes New Investment in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 50.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 45.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 119,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 37,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 464,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $97,502.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

