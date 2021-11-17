First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 65,090 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.12% of Independence Realty Trust worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

IRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

NYSE:IRT opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $25.62.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

