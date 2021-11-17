First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 103,720 Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.51% of Mayville Engineering at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mayville Engineering by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.24 and a 1 year high of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $336.19 million, a P/E ratio of 48.38 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.31.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.15). Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Patrick D. Michels bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $170,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

