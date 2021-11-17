First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 52,003 Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 52,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITCI. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 70,440 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 8,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $40.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.71.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock worth $2,492,845 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

