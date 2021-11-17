First Trust Advisors LP Purchases Shares of 6,785 Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after purchasing an additional 84,168 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter valued at about $13,985,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 42,167 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 133,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,774,000 after purchasing an additional 33,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 125,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 31,110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $350.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $327.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.99. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $248.56 and a 1 year high of $357.81.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

