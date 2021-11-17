First Trust Advisors LP Sells 11,836 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,836 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of ExlService worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the second quarter valued at $221,000. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 26,840 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $3,582,334.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 2,661 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total value of $327,595.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,464,133. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

EXLS stock opened at $136.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.79. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $138.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. ExlService had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.75.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

