First Trust Advisors LP Sells 28,544 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,544 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 116.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet cut Blueprint Medicines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $115.36 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $125.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.63) by ($0.37). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 383.58% and a negative return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $24.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $11.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $2,317,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $552,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,570 shares of company stock worth $6,050,091. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

