First Trust Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,527 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,846 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.18% of Southside Bancshares worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after acquiring an additional 136,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,617,000 after acquiring an additional 106,785 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 96,298 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 82,749 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 56,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $44.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.31 and a 52-week high of $45.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.91% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.93%.

In other news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $39,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $132,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,853 shares of company stock valued at $300,946 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

