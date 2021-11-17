First Trust Advisors LP Trims Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,560 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Phreesia worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 25.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

Phreesia stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.75 and a 52-week high of $81.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.56, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $143,762.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,557 shares of company stock valued at $11,670,339 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

