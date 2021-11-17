First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Strid Group LLC

Strid Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,382 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 1.0% of Strid Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Strid Group LLC owned about 0.10% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 197.7% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.88. 719,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,831. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%.

