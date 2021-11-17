First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.91% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LEGR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 66.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2,450.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the second quarter valued at about $217,000.

Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF stock opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52 week low of $34.77 and a 52 week high of $44.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.167 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

