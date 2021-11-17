First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $158.79 and last traded at $158.96. Approximately 45,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 57,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.33 and its 200-day moving average is $167.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 1.4% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,065,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.