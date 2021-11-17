Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

FISV has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.88. The stock had a trading volume of 7,997,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,481. Fiserv has a 12-month low of $94.39 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Fiserv will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,934 shares of company stock worth $9,348,029 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 616.3% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.