Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,885 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Five9 worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth about $1,696,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth about $4,797,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Five9 by 66.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,019,000 after acquiring an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth about $1,109,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the second quarter worth about $1,732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 target price for the company. Truist raised shares of Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.50.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.96, for a total value of $619,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.14, for a total transaction of $190,154.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,955 shares in the company, valued at $14,927,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,082 shares of company stock worth $6,900,583. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $166.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.12. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.12 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.24 and a beta of 0.41.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

