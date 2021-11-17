Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Short Interest Up 130.1% in October

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 130.1% from the October 14th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLME. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Flame Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 100.0% during the third quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flame Acquisition by 1,149.5% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 35,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Flame Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $483,000. 43.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FLME opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. Flame Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

