FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.000-$13.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.79 billion-$2.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.77 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on FLT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $320.27.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT stock opened at $237.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.30. The company has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $236.30 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.