FLO Trading Up 19.6% Over Last Week (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 17% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last week, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

