Fluity Achieves Market Capitalization of $403,958.02 (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. Fluity has a total market cap of $403,958.02 and approximately $10.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fluity has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. One Fluity coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00070162 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.59 or 0.00070927 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.85 or 0.00093002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,306.45 or 1.00430125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,220.52 or 0.07028555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,536,484 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fluity using one of the exchanges listed above.

