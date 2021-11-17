Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 13,289 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 425,674 shares.The stock last traded at $42.50 and had previously closed at $45.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLYW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Get Flywire alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.11. On average, analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.