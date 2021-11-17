FOAM (FOAM) Price Reaches $0.0992

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. FOAM has a total market cap of $31.41 million and approximately $64,458.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FOAM has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0992 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get FOAM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.34 or 0.00048589 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002599 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.27 or 0.00227342 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.