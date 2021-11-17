FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,379 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XME. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 127.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 95,772 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,941,000.

NYSEARCA XME traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,036. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.87. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

